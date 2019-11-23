Hayden Koval had 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Bears (1-5). Eddy Kayouloud scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He made 10 of 13 free throws but committed a costly foul near the end of regulation.

With eight seconds remaining in regulation, and Central Arkansas leading by one, Kayouloud made the first of two free throws. After a time out, he missed the second before fouling Acquaah who made both free throws to send the game into overtime tied at 88.

Ty Rowell and Acquuah sank 3-pointers early in the extra period and Cal Baptist went up by six near the three-minute mark. The Lancers scored their last eight points from the line.

Rylan Bergersen scored 20 points and Jaxson Baker 14 for Central Arkansas.

