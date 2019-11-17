BERKELEY, Calif. — California linebacker Evan Tattersall was taken off the field on a stretcher after being hit in the head on kickoff coverage.

Tattersall was running down on coverage Saturday night when Southern California linebacker Juliano Falaniko appeared to lower his helmet and hit Tattersall. Falaniko immediately signaled for trainers to come on the field before the play was even over as Tattersall was down on the field.