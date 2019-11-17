Tattersall remained down for several minutes as players and coaches from both teams kneeled out of concern. He was strapped to a board and gave a thumbs up before being taken off on a cart.
There is no immediate word on the extent of the injury.
Tattersall is a freshman from Granite Bay.
