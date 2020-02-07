FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Blue Hose scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Blue Hose have scored 72.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 27.5 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Presbyterian is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Blue Hose are 4-15 when opponents score more than 62.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Campbell has held opposing teams to 67.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams. The Fighting Camels have allowed 76.6 points per game over their five-game losing skid, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com