TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Fighting Camels are led by Cedric Henderson Jr. and Cory Gensler. Henderson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Gensler is putting up 10 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Lancers have been anchored by Juan Munoz and Shabooty Phillips. Munoz has accounted for 10.7 points while Phillips has averaged 11 points per outing.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 46.3 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Longwood is 0-14 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 9-2 when it scores at least 69.

COLD SPELL: Campbell has lost its last five road games, scoring 68.6 points, while allowing 77.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Big South teams. The Lancers have averaged 11.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com