BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Blue Hose have scored 72.4 points per game and allowed 68.6 points per game across five conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 67.3 points scored and 75.3 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hightower has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 13 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-10 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Hose have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Fighting Camels. Presbyterian has 45 assists on 63 field goals (71.4 percent) across its past three games while Campbell has assists on 40 of 69 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Fighting Camels 24th among Division I teams. The Presbyterian offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Blue Hose 283rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com