DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bobcats have given up just 67 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.2 per game they gave up over 10 non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kelly has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Quinnipiac is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Griffins. Canisius has 46 assists on 84 field goals (54.8 percent) over its previous three games while Quinnipiac has assists on 35 of 60 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAAC teams.

