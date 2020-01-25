TEAM LEADERS: The play-making Malik Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists to lead the way for the Golden Griffins. Majesty Brandon is also a primary contributor, producing 13 points per game. The Stags have been led by Landon Taliaferro, who is averaging 13.8 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has accounted for 48 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fairfield is 0-8 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 7-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Griffins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Stags. Fairfield has 29 assists on 67 field goals (43.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Canisius has assists on 52 of 89 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius is ranked second in the MAAC with an average of 71.5 possessions per game.

