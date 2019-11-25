ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Flames have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Griffins. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 46 of 72 field goals (63.9 percent) across its past three outings while Canisius has assists on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Canisius is ranked second among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.5 percent. The Golden Griffins have averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.