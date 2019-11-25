BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago squares off against Canisius in a non-conference matchup. Canisius beat Saint Bonaventure by four in its last outing. Illinois-Chicago lost 72-68 loss at home against Mercer in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Malik Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the Golden Griffins. Jacco Fritz is also a key contributor, producing nine points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Flames have been led by Godwin Boahen, who is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.MIGHTY MALIK: Johnson has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.