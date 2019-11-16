The Salukis piled up 388 yards on the ground and outgained the Leathernecks 580 yards to 315. Kare Lyles completed 12 of 18 passes for 144 yards for Southern Illinois (7-4, 5-2 Missouri Valley).

Connor Sampson completed 22 of 36 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns for Western Illinois (1-10, 1-6).

SIU led just 10-7 at halftime but poured it on with three touchdowns in the third quarter to build a 31-7 lead and added two more scores in the fourth.

