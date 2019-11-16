Carter scampered in from the 38 for the first score with less than a minute gone in the first quarter. Caleb Holden intercepted a Drew Campanale pass, returning it 49 yards for another score with 12:54 remaining in the first. Matt Brehon crashed in from the 3 to put the Warriors up 21-0 going into the second quarter. Merrimack took a 41-0 lead into the break and coasted to the win.