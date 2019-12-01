SENIOR STUDS: Bryant’s Grant, Charles Pride and Ikenna Ndugba have combined to account for 51 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, although the trio’s production has slipped to 41 percent over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Grant has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last three games. Grant has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Bryant has 34 assists on 85 field goals (40 percent) over its previous three games while Navy has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The quick-tempoed Bryant offense has averaged 76.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 20th nationally. Navy has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 62.9 possessions per game (ranked 336th).

