Cartier Diarra scored 20 points and Mike McGuirl added 14 for Kansas State (6-4).

McGuirl’s tip-in with 59.4 to go drew Kansas State to within 64-61, but Carter sealed it with two free throws with 10 seconds left.

Stewart’s free throw capped a 7-0 Bulldogs’ run for a 62-58 lead with 2:04 to play.

Mississippi State went ahead 59-58 on a layup from Stewart with 3:11 left and a jumper from Carter on the next possession pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 61-58.

AD

The Bulldogs tied it at 55-55 on two free throws from Reggie Perry with 5:05 to play.

AD

Kansas State was playing its first game in New Jersey since 2006. Mississippi State played in the Never Forget Tribute Classic last year.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: With its offense continuing to develop, Kansas State has had to rely on its defensive prowess. The Wildcats lead the Big 12 in average points allowed and defensive field goal percentage. They held Mississippi State to 40% shooting (23 of 58).

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs need to find a consistent scorer to take the pressure off guard Tyson Carter, who has led his team in scoring in five of the first eight games. He scored 14 points on Saturday on 3-of-13 shooting.

UP NEXT

Kansas State plays Saint Louis in the Wildcat Classic in Kansas City on Dec. 21.

Mississippi State hosts Radford on Dec. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD