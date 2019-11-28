Chance Hunter had 14 points for Long Beach State (3-4). Joshua Morgan added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Carter hit 9 of 10 free throws.
Luwane Pipkins had 12 points and six rebounds for the Friars (4-3). Alpha Diallo added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
