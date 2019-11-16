Just three minutes into the second half, Price had his pick-6 for a 23-10 lead.

Tylik Bethea had a 28-yard scoring run to pull the Hornets within a score but Carter ended a long drive early in the fourth quarter with a 24-yard strike to Justin Smith.

Norfolk State (5-6, 4-3 Mideastern Athletic Conference) won its third straight, its longest streak since 2011, the last time it won five games in a season.

Delaware State (2-9, 1-7) had 303 yards of total offense, just 10 less than Norfolk, but had three turnovers.

