Freshmen Endyia Rogers scored 20 points and Alissa Pili added 12 points for USC (3-2).

USC got off to a good start, scoring three of the game’s first four baskets and led 21-19 after the first quarter. The Aggies responded, especially with their physicality inside. The Aggies had six offensive rebounds in the first half and out rebounded USC, 22-14 after two quarters.

AD

Kyra White had two steals off the bench in the first half for the Trojans.

BIG PICTURE

AD

Texas A&M: The Aggies used a physical presence inside and transition game to score how they wanted.

USC: With nine new players on the roster — including seven true freshmen — this was a good test against a top 10 team.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Wednesday.

USC: Plays Nebraska at the Southpoint Shootout Friday in Las Vegas.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD