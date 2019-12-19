The Broncos took a 41-26 advantage into the break but Christian Anigwe and Zach Chappell rallied the Spartans (3-9) in the second half, pulling to five points on a Chappell 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Chappell led the Spartans with 20 points and six assists. Seneca Knight added 15 points and Anigwe and Ralph Agee added 13 points each.
