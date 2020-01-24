TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Cooks is averaging 19.1 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Highlanders. San Antonio Brinson is also a big contributor, accounting for 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Catto, who is averaging 11.5 points.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 65.3 points per game and allowed 65.3 points per game against Atlantic Sun opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 64.9 points scored and 71 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 31.4 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Highlanders are 0-9 when they allow at least 72 points and 6-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Eagles are 0-9 when allowing 71 or more points and 6-6 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Highlanders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Florida Gulf Coast has 37 assists on 76 field goals (48.7 percent) over its past three contests while NJIT has assists on 53 of 82 field goals (64.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.7 percent. The Eagles have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game.

