STREAK STATS: Central Connecticut has lost its last three road games, scoring 49.7 points, while allowing 88.7 per game.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The River Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. UMass Lowell has an assist on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Central Connecticut has assists on 25 of 53 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated second among America East teams with an average of 72.6 points per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.