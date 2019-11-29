SQUAD LEADERS: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete has averaged 20.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 15 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Blue Devils, Greg Outlaw has averaged 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jamir Reed has put up 6.9 points.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Lutete has connected on 39.6 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.