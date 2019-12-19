LEADING THE WAY: Lamar Stevens is averaging 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Nittany Lions. Mike Watkins is also a primary contributor, producing 10.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. The Blue Devils are led by Greg Outlaw, who is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.LEADING LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 25 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

PERFECT WHEN: Penn State is a flawless 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Nittany Lions are 2-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: Central Connecticut has dropped its last six road games, scoring 55.8 points and allowing 81.5 points during those contests. Penn State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79.4 points while giving up 61.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is ranked second in the Big Ten with an average of 73.6 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD