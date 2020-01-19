YOUTH MOVEMENT: Central Connecticut has relied heavily on its freshmen. Greg Outlaw, Jamir Coleman, Jamir Reed, Stephane Ayangma and Myles Baker have combined to account for 63 percent of all Blue Devils points this season, though their output has dropped to 31 percent over the last five games.

AD

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Knights have scored 74 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 63.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BISHOP: Kaleb Bishop has connected on 31.5 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.5 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-12 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 76.

COMING UP SHORT: Central Connecticut has dropped its last 10 road games, scoring 57.8 points and allowing 81.1 points during those contests. Fairleigh Dickinson is on a three-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 85.7.

AD

LIGHTER INTENSITY: Central Connecticut’s defense has forced 13.8 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 10 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com