.

STEPPING IT UP: The Blue Devils have scored 74.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 56.7 per game they managed over 12 non-conference games.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Keith Braxton has connected on 32.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.5 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-20 when scoring fewer than 78 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 78.

AD

BEHIND THE ARC: Central Connecticut’s Jamir Reed has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 35.2 percent of them, and is 4 for 10 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 77.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com