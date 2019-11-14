FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: East has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UMass field goals over the last three games. East has 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent UMass offense has turned the ball over on just 13.7 percent of its possessions, the 23rd-lowest mark in all of Division I. 26.2 percent of all Central Connecticut possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD