TEAM LEADERSHIP: Central Connecticut’s Greg Outlaw has averaged 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Stephane Ayangma has put up 7.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Anthony Lamb has averaged 20.6 points and 9.2 rebounds while Stef Smith has put up 9.8 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lamb has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Vermont field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 26 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Catamounts. Central Connecticut has 29 assists on 53 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Vermont has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Vermont has held opposing teams to 59.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all America East teams.

