BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to battle the Pride of Division III Greensboro. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 92-77 win over Delaware State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: DeVante Jones has averaged 13 points, five rebounds and 4.7 assists this year for Coastal Carolina. Keishawn Brewton is also a key contributor, with 15.3 points per game.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Phifer has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.