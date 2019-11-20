BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Coastal Carolina’s Devante Jones has averaged 15 points and 5.3 assists while Tyrell Gumbs-Frater has put up 16.3 points. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 22.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while Both Gach has put up 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.DOMINANT DEVANTE: D. Jones has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.