TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Milan Acquaah is putting up 16.3 points, five rebounds and 5.8 assists to lead the way for the Lancers. Complementing Acquaah is Ferron Flavors Jr., who is maintaining an average of 16 points per game. The Bears have been led by Hayden Koval, who is averaging 11 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 blocks.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Acquaah has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. Acquaah has 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Central Arkansas has scored 64.3 points per game and allowed 99.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lancers. California Baptist has an assist on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) across its past three games while Central Arkansas has assists on 32 of 59 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is ranked second among WAC teams with an average of 80.3 points per game.

