BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Chudier Bile has put up 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Demons. Nikos Chougkaz has complemented Bile and is maintaining an average of 9.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Bears are led by Rylan Bergersen, who is averaging 15 points and 4.6 rebounds.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Demons have scored 76 points per game and allowed 74.9 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 68.8 points scored and 83.2 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 22.9 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern State is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-5 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Northwestern State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Demons are 3-11 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bears have averaged 25.3 free throws per game.

