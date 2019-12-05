STEPPING UP: The rugged Timmy Allen has averaged 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Runnin’ Utes. Rylan Jones is also a primary facilitator, putting up 12.9 points and 5.8 assists per game. The Bears have been led by Hayden Koval, who is averaging 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and four blocks.

CREATING OFFENSE: Allen has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Central Arkansas’s Rylan Bergersen has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 17.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 20 over his past three games.

TWO STREAKS: Central Arkansas has dropped its last four road games, scoring 72.8 points and allowing 100.8 points during those contests. Utah has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 98.8 points while giving up 71.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Utah offense has scored 84 points per game this season, ranking the Runnin’ Utes 13th nationally. The Central Arkansas defense has allowed 86.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 267th).

