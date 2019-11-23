The Bears never trailed, but the Cardinals (5-7, 4-5) closed a 17-point deficit to 31-28 on Jon Copeland’s 8-yard TD keeper with 3:52 left in the third quarter. Central Arkansas scored two touchdowns to extend the lead to 45-28 and the teams traded touchdowns in the final three minutes.

Tyler Hudson had nine catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears.

Copeland threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals.

