Charleston Southern scored on its first two drives with Chambers throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Jones and a 26-yard score to Brown for a 14-0 lead. The Fighting Camels (6-5, 3-3) replied with a touchdown and the Buccaneers followed with Alex Usry’s 33-yard field goal to make it 17-7 early in the second quarter. Both teams scored again before halftime and the Buccaneers led 27-14.

The Fighting Camels got as close as 34-31 at the end of the third quarter but Dennis Fisher’s interception of a Hajj-Malik Williams pass late in the fourth ended their comeback hopes and Chamber’s final scoring throw to Brown sealed the Buc’s victory.

Williams had 144 yards and a touchdown passing for Campbell. He also ran for two scores.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

