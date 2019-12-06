SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Riller has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and eight assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston went 10-2 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Cougars put up 73.9 points per contest across those 12 games.

