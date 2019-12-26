SUPER SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 61 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. Wynter has accounted for 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: College of Charleston is 5-0 when it puts up 73 or more points and 1-6 when falling short of 73. Drexel is 6-0 when it scores at least 72 points and 1-6 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.9 percent. The Dragons have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.

