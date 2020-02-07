SENIOR STUDS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 54 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

CAA IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 74.6 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 68.1 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Sheffield II has had his hand in 45 percent of all Elon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and seven assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cougars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Phoenix. College of Charleston has 38 assists on 81 field goals (46.9 percent) across its past three outings while Elon has assists on 27 of 66 field goals (40.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-lowest rate in the country. The Elon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).

