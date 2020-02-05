SENIOR STUDS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cougars have scored 75.2 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Riller has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last five games. Riller has 37 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: College of Charleston is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 63 or fewer points, and 9-9 when opponents exceed 63 points. William & Mary is 11-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 5-8 on the year when teams score any more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.

