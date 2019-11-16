Jamari Dunbar capped a second-quarter drive with a short scoring run and the Buccaneers (5-6, 3-2 Big South Conference) led 21-0 at the half. The drive was set up by an interception. The Bucs had 243 of their 341 yards at the break while the Blue Hose had just 97, but finished with 292.

AD

Alex Usry made his third, 50-yard field goal of the season in the third quarter. His 42-yarder in the fourth quarter was a season record 17th on the year.

AD

Kendrick Bell had 20 carries for 123 yards for the Buccaneers. The defense finished with four turnovers and seven sacks

Tyler Huff and Brandon Thompson combined to go 20 for 38 for 255 yards for Presbyterian (1-10, 1-5). Huff threw two interceptions. Keith Pearson had nine catches for a career-high 129 yards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD