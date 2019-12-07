The Buccaneers made six free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Shuler was 7 of 11 from the floor while making 8 of 8 free-throw attempts to total 22 points. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 11 points for Charleston Southern (4-5) which has won two in a row after dropping five straight games.
Clayborne had 12 points and nine rebounds for NCCU (2-8), which extended its losing streak to four.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.