SENIOR STUDS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 79 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tribe have allowed just 65.3 points per game to CAA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Riller has directly created 53 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. Riller has 28 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Tribe are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 73 points or fewer and 2-5 when opponents exceed 73 points. The Cougars are 10-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-6 on the year when falling short of 73.

TWO STREAKS: College of Charleston has won its last three road games, scoring 74.7 points and allowing 64.3 points during those contests. William & Mary has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 57.6.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

