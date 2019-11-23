CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Victor Tucker scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and Charlotte is bowl eligible for the first time with its 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday.

Tucker ran into the end zone from the 5 on a jet sweep to give Charlotte a 17-13 lead with 10:47 to play. Charlotte’s Nafees Lyon intercepted an Isaiah Green pass with about seven minutes left. Chris Reynolds then led the 49ers on an 11-play, 62-yard drive capped by his 25-yard TD pass to Tucker with 48 seconds remaining.