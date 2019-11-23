Tucker had five catches for 121 yards. Reynolds threw for 166 yards and two interceptions and added 145 yards on the ground, including a 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Benny LeMay added 100 yards rushing to surpass 3,000 in his career at Charlotte.
Brenden Knox had 92 yards rushing for Marshall (7-4, 5-2). Joseph Early scored on a 16-yard punt return and Justin Rohrwasser made two field goals.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD