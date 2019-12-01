Someone will be winning a bowl game for the first time. Charlotte is making its first bowl appearance and Buffalo is 0-3 in its previous postseason trips.

Both teams are taking 7-5 records into the game. It will also be the first matchup between the schools.

Most other bowl matchups will be revealed on Dec. 8. There are 40 bowl games for 78 FBS teams, including the College Football Playoff.

