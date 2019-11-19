STEPPING UP: Trent Forrest has averaged 14.3 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Seminoles. Complementing Forrest is Devin Vassell, who is putting up 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Mocs are led by Matt Ryan, who is averaging 16.8 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 31.6 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.