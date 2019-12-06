BOTTOM LINE: The Chattanooga Mocs are set to battle the Bulldogs of NAIA member Tennessee Wesleyan. Chattanooga lost 87-77 on the road to Western Carolina in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila and Maurice Commander have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Through nine games, Chattanooga’s Matt Ryan has connected on 29.7 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 84.2 percent from the free throw line this season.