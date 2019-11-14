BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays South Alabama in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Tuesday. Chattanooga won on the road against Troy 74-68, while South Alabama fell 70-69 at home to Auburn.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Chattanooga’s Matt Ryan has averaged 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while David Jean-Baptiste has put up 14 points. For the Jaguars, Josh Ajayi has averaged 19.3 points and 9.7 rebounds while Andre Fox has put up 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.ACCURATE AJAYI: Ajayi has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.