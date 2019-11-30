SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Jean-Baptiste, Matt Ryan, Rod Johnson and Ramon Vila have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: De’Torrion Ware has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has an assist on 26 of 71 field goals (36.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Jacksonville State has assists on 33 of 64 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State has scored 61.7 points and allowed 78.7 points over its last three games. Chattanooga has averaged 57.7 points while allowing 67.7 over its last three.

