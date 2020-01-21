RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mocs have scored 73.7 points per game against SoCon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Mocs are 5-7 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat The Citadel offense has averaged 78.9 possessions per game, the second-most in Division I. Chattanooga has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.8 possessions per game (ranked 274th, nationally).

