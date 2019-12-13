SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Maurice Commander have combined to account for 71 percent of all Mocs scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 54 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 30.2 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK SCORING: Chattanooga has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 60.

TOUGH TROJANS: Troy has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Sun Belt teams. Over their last five games, the Trojans have forced opponents into turnovers on 27.7 percent of all possessions.

