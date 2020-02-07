SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has benefited heavily from its seniors. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.

AD

SOCON IMPROVEMENT: The Mocs have scored 65.3 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they put up over 11 non-conference games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 35 percent of the 177 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 28 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

THRIVING WITH THREES: Wofford is 8-0 when it makes 11 or more 3-pointers and 8-8 when it falls shy of that mark. Chattanooga is 9-0 when it hits at least 10 from long range and 5-10 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Wofford has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 81.6 points while giving up 65.9.

AD

LESS INTENSITY: Chattanooga’s defense has forced 12.1 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging nine turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com