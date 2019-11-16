Tiano was 11 of 29 for 268 yards with one interception, and he carried it 11 times for 31 yards. Ibitokun-Hanks led the rushing attack for Chattanooga (6-5, 5-2 Southern), gaining 119 yards and scoring twice. Bryce Nunnelly caught four passes for 129 yards and a TD and Tyrin Summers added 90 yards and a score.

The Citadel (6-5, 4-3) carried it 63 times for 351 yards and two touchdowns. Remus Bulmer had 12 carries for 130 yards and Brandon Rainey rushed it 22 times for 67 yards and a score. Clay Harris had the other rushing score and Brandon Rainey passed for two touchdowns.

