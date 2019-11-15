Ty Graves had 10 points for the Eagles (1-2). Jibri Blount added eight rebounds to go with nine points.
Randy Miller, Jr., the Eagles’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, was held to 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD