It’s the fourth-straight win for the Leopards (6-2), who have beaten all four of their Ivy League opponents for the first time since 2000-01.

Cornell closed on a 15-6 run and led 55-52 on Bryan Knapp’s 3-pointer with 3:29 to play. The lead traded hands until the Big Red’s Jimmy Boeheim tied it at 59 with a 3 with 25 seconds to go. Cherry hit a wide-open 3 from the top of the key and Jordan Jones’ 3 at the buzzer missed.