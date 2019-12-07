Lukas Jarrett tied career highs with 17 points and five assists and added three blocks and Justin Jaworski scored 10 points for Lafayette. Tyrone Perry had six rebounds.
Boeheim scored 27 points and Jones added 11 for Cornell (1-7), which has lost seven straight.
Lafayette faces Division III Widener at home next Thursday. Cornell takes on Colgate on the road on Wednesday.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
