BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago State Cougars are set to battle the Vikings of Division III North Park. Chicago State lost 93-49 on the road against Purdue in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Xavier Johnson has averaged 18 points and 4.3 assists this year for Chicago State. Complementing Johnson is Andrew Lewis, who is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Through four games, Chicago State’s Xavier Johnson has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 72.7 percent from the free throw line this season.